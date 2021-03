Marcella Mae





Fisher GruverWATERLOO-Marcella Mae Fisher Gruver has celebrated her 90th birthday.

Marcella was born March 21, 1931, in Manchester, to Lawrence and Beulah Fisher.

She married Charles Gruver Jr. Their family includes: Marcia Doyle, Doug and Brad Gruver, and one grandchild; Brandon.

She was a nurse and a housewife.

Please send her cards to: 203 Miriam Dr., Waterloo, 50702.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0