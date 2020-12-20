Majerus/60

CEDAR FALLS—Mr. and Mrs. Majerus are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family gathering at a later date.

Ralph Majerus married Barbara Sheedy on December 28, 1960, in Austin, Minnesota.

Mr. Majerus retired as a building contractor. Mrs. Majerus is a retired paraeducator with AEA 7.

Their family includes: Debbie (Scott) Knudtson of Cedar Falls, Rick (Allie) Majerus of Owatonna, Minn., Randy (Cindy) Majerus of Pleasant Hill, Sharon (Chad) Christopher of Hudson, Brian Majerus of Shawnee, Kan.; 14 grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 2220 Coventry Ln., Cedar Falls, 50613.

