Mairs/Klein

WATERLOO—Alana Mairs and Arthur Klein were married October 26, 2019 in Eldora. Rev. Corey Larson performed the 4 p.m. ceremony at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eldora. A reception was held at Fox Ridge Country Club in Dike

Parents of the couple are Denny and Lois Mairs of Eldora, and Jennifer Klein of Waterloo.

Matron of honor was Kelly Fleury of Belvidere, Ill., sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Stephanie Angell of Tipton, friend of the bride; Lucy Klein of Waterloo, sister of the groom; Mckenzie McCall of Polk City, friend of the bride; Calli Williams of Waterloo, friend of the bride, and Sarah Boomgarden of Bettendorf, friend of the bride.

Best man was Daniel Postel of Cedar Falls. Groomsmen were; Jack Klein of Waterloo, brother of the groom; George Klein of Waterloo, brother of the groom, Jay Minard of Waterloo, cousin of the groom, Peyton Williams of Waterloo, friend of the groom, and Cody Lee of Boone, friend of the groom.

Flowergirl was Maya England of Waterloo, cousin of the groom. Ringbearer was Coy Schreck of Hampton, cousin of the bride.