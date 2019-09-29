Mairs-Klein
WATERLOO — Alana Mairs and Arthur Klein, both of Waterloo, are announcing their approaching wedding.
Parents of the couple are Dennis and Lois Mairs of Eldora and Jennifer Klein of Waterloo.
The bride-to-be is a Title I reading teacher at Irving Elementary in Waterloo, and the groom-to-be is a utility locator with USIC.
The 4 p.m. ceremony is set for Oct. 26 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, Eldora.
