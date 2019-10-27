{{featured_button_text}}

Maggie Stewart Aug. 4, 1950 - Oct. 20, 2009

10 years have passed, and it seems like only yesterday you were with us.

You left us with beautiful memories and your love is still our guide. You were always there for us and now you are ‘our Angel’ watching over us.

Maggie, Mom and Angel Maggie—we miss you every day.

Love Always,

Nicholle Jacobi & family

Jim Stewart and Eric Davis

