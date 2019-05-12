{{featured_button_text}}
Maakestad/25

Mr. and Mrs. Maakestad

JESUP — Roger and Jane Maakestad will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married May 14, 1994, in Eldora.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 614, Jesup 50648.

