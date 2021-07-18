 Skip to main content
Lynne LongsethWATERLOO-Lynne Longseth is celebrating her 80th birthday by having dinner with family and friends.

Lynne was born on July 13, 1941, to Marion and Vesta Beattie.

Her family includes one child: Chad (Emily) Longseth; along with two grandchildren: Daniel and Zoey.

Since retiring, Lynne has enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and extended family. She runs a seniors group for US Bank, volunteers her time with church and PEO group. She also enjoys playing cards with friends. She is simply the best!

