Lynn Spears-Crebo

June 7, 1960 – July 2, 2012

We miss you

Our hearts still ache

With sadness, and many tears still flow.

What it meant to lose you,

No one will ever know.

We hold you close

Within our hearts,

And there you will remain.

To walk with us

Throughout our lives,

Until we meet again.

Love you Always,

Mom, Michelle, Kathleen, and Julie

