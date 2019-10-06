{{featured_button_text}}

Lynch/60

NEW HAMPTON — Duane and Patricia (Baltes) Lynch are observing their 60th wedding anniversary.

Duane and Pat celebrated with their family in July on a cruise to the Bahamas and recently returned from a trip to the Grand Canyon.

They were married Oct. 10, 1959, at St. Mary’s Church, New Hampton.

They both are retired from farming.

Their family includes Pam Meyer of San Antonio, Texas, Penny (Scott) Perkins of New Hampton and David Lynch of Mason City, along with six grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) D’Auria, Zachary Perkins, Elizabeth (Nick) Campanella, Emma Perkins, Andraya Meyer and Evan Lynch.

Cards may be sent to them at 1799 220th St., New Hampton 50659.

