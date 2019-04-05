(1918-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Lyle Luloff, 101, of Fairbank, formerly of Independence, died Wednesday, April 3, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Feb. 10, 1918, in Brandon, son of Otto E. and Edna (Willis) Luloff. He married Ivadel J. Shonka on March 23, 1940, at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee.
Lyle farmed for 30 years, earning the Outstanding Farmer for Buchanan County in 1952. He also was a township trustee in Brandon. Besides farming, he was a crop adjuster for ASCF. After retiring from farming he became an insurance adjuster for First Maxfield Insurance in Denver, retiring in 1986. After retirement he enjoyed hauling the Amish for the next 20 years.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Rosemary (Larry) Bachman of Fairbank; a son, Gary (Gail) Luloff of Ellijay, Ga.; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law. Dottie Cleghorn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Elmer; two sisters, Grace Brandt and Beulah McNamara; and a grandson, Brandon Luloff.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, and for an hour before services at the church Monday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Lyle enjoyed tractor-cades, traveling, Independence Senior Center and dancing. “Smiley” was known for his stories, charm, jokes and for the love of his family. He lived his motto of “Work hard, love much, laugh a lot and trust in the Lord.”
