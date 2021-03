Lyle Judas

DENVER-Lyle Judas will be celebrating his 80th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.

Lyle was born on April 2, 1941, in Denver, to Melvin and Margaret Judas.

He married Linda Judas on August 1990.

Their family includes: four children; Rob (Sheila) Judas, Rick Judas, Denise (Phil) Jardon, Brian (Jacquie) Judas, thirteen grandchildren; and one great-grandson; Jackson Jardon.

Lyle retired from Terex Cranes.

Cards can be sent to: 200 Schumacher Blvd., Denver, 50622.

