DECORAH — Students named to the dean’s list at Luther College include:
CEDAR FALLS — Caleb Burjes, Carina Hansen, Sarah Hoehns, Emily Lehman, Brooke Prohaska, Clare Rolinger, Elizabeth Swartley
DECORAH — Lauren Bruneau, Gabrielle Bruns, Erik Carbonell, Linnea Carlson, Kim Chham, Kevin Cobble, Indigo Fish, Melanie Gossman, Winter Hawley-Bourcier, Steven Holkesvik, Madison Ihde, Isabel Iverson, Kelsey Kruse, Isaiah Mitchell, Jake Muhlbauer, Joram Mutenge, Jarod Phillips, Trevor Phillips, Tintin Phongsavath, Rylea Ranum, Anna Spencer, Abigail Toussaint, Abby Trewin, Spencer Weis, Sommer Stevens
ELDORA — Samuel Shindelar, Miquela Teske
ELKADER — Lauryn Swigart
FREDERICKSBURG — Jared Nicolaisen
HAMPTON — Christopher Lamos
IOWA FALLS — Ashley Bicknese, Jonah Zaimes
You have free articles remaining.
NEW HAMPTON — Mitch Gage, Kayla Gilbert
OSAGE — Rebecca Mullenbach, Claire Sullivan, Haley Wagner
PARKERSBURG — Trevor Haren
REINBECK — Cydney Rose
SUMNER — Cody Luebbers
WATERLOO — Sarah Eachus
WAVERLY — Hannah Reuss, Grace Reyerson, Ashley Schultz, Samantha Snyder
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.