DECORAH — Students named to the dean’s list at Luther College include:

CEDAR FALLS — Caleb Burjes, Carina Hansen, Sarah Hoehns, Emily Lehman, Brooke Prohaska, Clare Rolinger, Elizabeth Swartley

DECORAH — Lauren Bruneau, Gabrielle Bruns, Erik Carbonell, Linnea Carlson, Kim Chham, Kevin Cobble, Indigo Fish, Melanie Gossman, Winter Hawley-Bourcier, Steven Holkesvik, Madison Ihde, Isabel Iverson, Kelsey Kruse, Isaiah Mitchell, Jake Muhlbauer, Joram Mutenge, Jarod Phillips, Trevor Phillips, Tintin Phongsavath, Rylea Ranum, Anna Spencer, Abigail Toussaint, Abby Trewin, Spencer Weis, Sommer Stevens

ELDORA — Samuel Shindelar, Miquela Teske

ELKADER — Lauryn Swigart

FREDERICKSBURG — Jared Nicolaisen

HAMPTON — Christopher Lamos

IOWA FALLS — Ashley Bicknese, Jonah Zaimes

NEW HAMPTON — Mitch Gage, Kayla Gilbert

OSAGE — Rebecca Mullenbach, Claire Sullivan, Haley Wagner

PARKERSBURG — Trevor Haren

REINBECK — Cydney Rose

SUMNER — Cody Luebbers

WATERLOO — Sarah Eachus

WAVERLY — Hannah Reuss, Grace Reyerson, Ashley Schultz, Samantha Snyder

