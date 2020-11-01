Luck/60

WATERLOO—Mr. and Mrs. Luck are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Gary and Dixie Luck were married on October 29, 1960.

Mr. Luck has retired from the City of Waterloo Sanitation Dept. Mrs. Luck is a retired homemaker.

Their family includes: Gary (Chris) Luck Jr. of Lansing, Deliah (John) Thompson of Waterloo, Diane (Eli) Yoder of Chariton, Carla Cavanaugh of Waterloo, Kay (Eric) Schmitt of Waterloo; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren with one more due any day now.

Cards can be sent to: 216 Adrian St., Waterloo, 50703.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0