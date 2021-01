Loy-Selhorst/Hare

PIQUA, OHIO—Amber Loy-Selhorst and Chip Hare were married at 2 p.m. on July 3rd, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church in Pique, Ohio.

Parents of the couple are John and Kathy Loy of Jenera, Ohio and Edward and Nancy Hare of Massillon, Ohio.

The couple’s sons, Landon Hare and Luke Selhorst stood up for their parents.

Amber is a Director of Advising at Edison Community College in Piqua, Ohio. Chip is an Athletic Director at Piqua City Schools in Piqua, Ohio.

