HUDSON — Lovelle Pedersen will celebrate her 85th birthday with a family get-together today.

Lovelle was born May 3, 1938 to Harry and Martha Wrage on a farm south of Hudson. She married James Pedersen on Nov. 8, 1956.

They have three children, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Lovelle at 2327 W. Reinbeck Road, Hudson IA 50643.