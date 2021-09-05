 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Love INC. Fundraiser
0 comments

Love INC. Fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Love INC. Fundraiser

Love INC. Fundraiser

 Heather Rios

Love INC. Fundraiser

EVANSDALE-Prince of Peace Church will be having a fundraiser for Love Inc.

This fundraiser will be held from 9 to 2 p.m., Saturday, September 11 at 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

Events for the day include a craft and vendor’s sale, baked goods, a beef and noodle dinner from 11 to 1 p.m., a car and motorcycle show, with the entry fee being a free will donation to Love INC.

Once prizes are presented, there will be a program honoring first responders. Then there will be a parade of cars and motorcycles from the church to Gilbert Drive then to River Forest Road ending at Lafayette.

Come and joins us for this fun filled day!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News