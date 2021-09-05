Love INC. Fundraiser

EVANSDALE-Prince of Peace Church will be having a fundraiser for Love Inc.

This fundraiser will be held from 9 to 2 p.m., Saturday, September 11 at 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

Events for the day include a craft and vendor’s sale, baked goods, a beef and noodle dinner from 11 to 1 p.m., a car and motorcycle show, with the entry fee being a free will donation to Love INC.

Once prizes are presented, there will be a program honoring first responders. Then there will be a parade of cars and motorcycles from the church to Gilbert Drive then to River Forest Road ending at Lafayette.

Come and joins us for this fun filled day!

