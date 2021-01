Louise M. Starkey

WATERLOO-Louise M. Starkey is celebrating her 89th birthday with a card shower.

Louise was born to Myron and Eva Doty on January 8, 1932.

She later married Elliott Starkey on February 4, 1950.

She was a housewife, mother, and hospice caregiver.

Her family includes: James, Ramona, Nancy, Jeffery, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1400 Maxhelen Blvd, Unit 1213, Waterloo, 50701.

