Lottich/65

Mr. and Mrs. Lottich

WATERLOO — Dale and Marilyn Lottich will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

They were married May 15, 1954, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Mr. Lottich is retired from John Deere, and Mrs. Lottich is retired from First Presbyterian Church.

Their family includes son Steven and daughter-in-law Terry and four grandchildren, all living in Coralville.

