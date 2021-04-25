 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lornie and Genny Sadler
0 comments
IN MEMORY OF

Lornie and Genny Sadler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lornie and Genny Sadler

Lornie and Genny Sadler

Lornie and Genny Sadler

WATERLOO-Together again. Married April 23, 1947.

Happy First Heavenly Anniversary.

We love and miss you, but know you are partying away in heaven together again.

Lots of Love,

The Kids

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News