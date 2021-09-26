Loretta and Steve Doepke

There is no better way to describe Loretta and Steve Doepke except to say both are lifelong 4-H’ers. Both were raised on family farms near Denver, Iowa where both families supported 4-H. Loretta grew up a Bennington Booster 4-H Club member, where she carried projects including foods & nutrition, home improvement, clothing, dairy, and beef. For eight years, in a nearby club, the Mt Vernon Pals, Steve focused on dairy, horticulture, science & engineering projects and restored a F-14 Farmall tractor. As high school juniors and seniors, each enjoyed serving on the 4-H County Council.

Loretta’s son as well as Steve’s daughter and son were all longtime participants in 4-H. The Doepke’s commitment to 4-H continued throughout their marriage. Today, Loretta continues serving 4-H, where she helped start and maintain the Bennington Booster School House project. For years now Loretta is the friendly face handing out exhibitor numbers, 4-H t-shirts and answering questions for the 4-H’ers and their families in the fair office. She has also served 11 years as the superintendent of ag & natural resources, engineering and horticulture departments and has over 20 years on the Omelet Breakfast Committee. Loretta has served has a past Black Hawk County Extension Council member for 12 years and Steve has been active on the Extension Council for 10 years.