Look who’s turning 90!!!
Who: Anita Siglin
What: 90th Birthday Celebration
Where: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo (Schoitz Room — please use the West Entrance nearest Young Arena)
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
When: Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Why in July? As many of you know, Mom’s 90th birthday is actually Jan. 10, 2020 but it was much easier for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to gather together at this time of year!
Please make plans to join us for cake and coffee ... just your presence is requested (no presents!)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.