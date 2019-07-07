{{featured_button_text}}
Anita Siglin

Anita Siglin

Look who’s turning 90!!!

Who: Anita Siglin

What: 90th Birthday Celebration

Where: Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., Waterloo (Schoitz Room — please use the West Entrance nearest Young Arena)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

When: Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Why in July? As many of you know, Mom’s 90th birthday is actually Jan. 10, 2020 but it was much easier for all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to gather together at this time of year!

Please make plans to join us for cake and coffee ... just your presence is requested (no presents!)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments