Lois J. BrimmerA life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration.

You are invited to honor the life of Lois J. Brimmer.

Leave your sadness at the door, but bring stories of laughs and happiness.

Photos to share are appreciated.

Join us from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 31, at the Moose Lodge in Washburn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0