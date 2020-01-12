Loes helps young people discover flight
WATERLOO — An area pilot has now given more than 100 young people a free demonstration airplane ride as part of the EAA “Young Eagles” program, which is introducing a new generation to the world of flight.
Among the more than 50,000 volunteers around the world who have donated their time and aircraft to the effort is Todd Loes of Waterloo.
All pilots in the Young Eagles program explain the safe operation of airplanes and principles of flight before the short trips. Participating young people become official Young Eagles with the flight.
The names of the pilots and the participants are also included in the “World’s Largest Logbook,” on permanent display in the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wis., and online through the Young Eagles web site. Young Eagles also have access to an online pilot training course.
The Young Eagles Program was unveiled by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in July 1992 and has now flown more than 2 million young people, primarily between the ages of 8 and 17.
Courier Reporter Meta Hemenway-Forbes' most memorable stories of 2019
My favorite stories for the year are a mix of human triumph and tragedy. The human spirit never ceases to amaze me, and I'm drawn to writing stories of grace and courage in the face of terrible circumstances. People rise from awful things, sometimes broken, but almost always stronger in spirit. The stories I've chosen here exemplify that.
A tip came to the newsroom in January about a Dysart couple whose twins were born early. After my first phone call to the twin's mother, Jade …
I met with Lori and Rod Payne on a chilly, gray November evening. I was to interview the couple for a story on Lori's early Alzheimer's diagno…
Ten years after her mentally ill son, Mark, shot and killed beloved Parkersburg football coach Ed Thomas, Joan Becker sat with me for a interv…
Friends, family and colleagues know I'm a crazy dog lady. Seriously. Few things tug at my heart more than the plight of a canine.
As a parent, I know awful things can happen to a child in the blink of an eye. Such was the case with a Waterloo toddler who inhaled citronell…
Meta Hemenway-Forbes is deputy editor and special projects manager for the Courier. A Waterloo native, she has been at the Courier for 23 years.