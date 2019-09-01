Local firefighters receive industrial fire training
INDEPENDENCE — Firefighters from the Independence Volunteer Fire Department and the Fairbank Fire Department attended an industrial firefighting training program recently, hosted by Flint Hills Resources at its Pine Bend refinery near St. Paul, Minn.
Firefighters Judd Taylor, Adam Kuhse, Richard Newton, Morgan Jacobs, Jesse Manning, Jacob Wolf, Conner Jones, Collin Woods, Tyler Odneal and Carson Woods joined volunteer firefighters from three other Iowa and Nebraska departments for the training.
Participants received hands-on instruction in battling live fires, hose handling and teamwork, offensive attacks on pressure fires, proper use of firefighting foam, defensive cooling and fire extinguisher training. The training was provided by members of the Pine Bend Refinery Fire Department, a professional firefighting force that serves the refinery.
