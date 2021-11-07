Local Charity Goes to Disney

CEDAR FALLS-After a year-off due to Covid, a Cedar Valley charity made dreams come true once again.

The Magical Mix Kids went with their 21st group of families to Disney World in Florida. The families all have something in common: they all include a chronic or terminally ill child.

The charity has been taking sick kids from the Cedar Valley to meet Mickey Mouse since 1999. Since then, the organization has provided the all-expenses paid trip to 269 area children who suffer from a chronic or terminal illness.

Coloff is Owner and General Manager of local radio station, 93.5 The Mix, which is the main sponsor of the group, and started the 501-C3 charity in 1999.

Extra precautions included Covid testing for all trip participants twice prior to leaving and strict adherence to travel and Disney World rules about masks.

The group raises money with several fundraisers throughout the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0