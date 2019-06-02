Livingston/50

{{featured_button_text}}
BUCKINGHAM -- William and Marcia Livingston are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

William Livingston and Marcia Thomason were married May 29, 1969, at United Methodist Church in Monroe.

Marcia is a homemaker, and William, now retired, was band director at the Union Community School District.

Their family includes children Wm. Carl and Victoria Livingston, Christine and James Trahms and James and Desirae Livingston, along with 11 grandchildren.

