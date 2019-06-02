Livingston/50

BUCKINGHAM -- William and Marcia Livingston are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
William Livingston and Marcia Thomason were married May 29, 1969, at United Methodist Church in Monroe.
Marcia is a homemaker, and William, now retired, was band director at the Union Community School District.
Their family includes children Wm. Carl and Victoria Livingston, Christine and James Trahms and James and Desirae Livingston, along with 11 grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.