Linstrom/70

WATERLOO—Bill and Betty Linstrom are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Bill Linstrom married Betty Lathrop on August 20, 1950, in Waterloo.

Their family includes Brenda (Steve) Ristvedt of Independence, Karen (Dave) Vickers of Clinton, Kris (Jerry) Pezley of Oskaloosa, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Linstrom is retired from Iowa State University. Mrs. Linstrom is retired from Farm Credit Services.

Cards can be sent to: 1335 N. Elm St. #214, Ottumwa, 52501.

