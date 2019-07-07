{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Lines

WATERLOO — Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Lines Jr. of Seligman, Ariz., formerly of Waterloo, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. July 20 at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo.

Bernice J. Schnurstein and Robert Lines Jr. were married July 18, 1959, at the First Lutheran Church.

Both are retired (20 years), Robert worked 34 years at Ruan Leasing of Des Moines.

Their family includes Robert Lines III of Geneva, Ill., Darryl Lines of Buchanan, Ga., and Brenda Hockers of Missoula, Mont.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 712, Seligman, AZ 86337.

