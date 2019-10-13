Linden UMC Church Bazaar!
Linden United Methodist Church
301 Butler, Waterloo
For mission projects — UMCOR and OCC
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fall and Winter Crafts, White Elephant, Baked Goods,
Breakfast and Lunch
Handicapped accessible in Fellowship Hall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.