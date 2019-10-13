{{featured_button_text}}
Linden UMC Church Bazaar!

Preparations are under way for the Linden UMC church bazaar on Oct. 19.

Linden United Methodist Church

301 Butler, Waterloo

For mission projects — UMCOR and OCC

Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fall and Winter Crafts, White Elephant, Baked Goods,

Breakfast and Lunch

Handicapped accessible in Fellowship Hall

