Lindeman/60

APLINGTON-Mr. and Mrs. Lindeman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house hosted by their family.

Larry Lindeman married Beverly Hook on September 29, 1961 at Aplington Baptist Church.

They are both retired farmers.

Their family includes two children: Lori (Karl) Uhlenhopp of Aplington, Matthew (Jan) Lindeman of Grundy Center; and five grandchildren: Dr. Richard Uhlenhopp, Ellie Uhlenhopp, Katie, Sarah, and Abbie Lindeman.

Their open house will be from 2-4 p.m. on September 26, at the Aplington Baptist Church.

No invitations will be sent. No gifts are requested.

