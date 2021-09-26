 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lindeman/60
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Lindeman/60

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lindeman/60

Mr. and Mrs. Lindeman

 Doyle Voss

Lindeman/60

APLINGTON-Mr. and Mrs. Lindeman are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house hosted by their family.

Larry Lindeman married Beverly Hook on September 29, 1961 at Aplington Baptist Church. 

They are both retired farmers.

Their family includes two children: Lori (Karl) Uhlenhopp of Aplington, Matthew (Jan) Lindeman of Grundy Center; and five grandchildren: Dr. Richard Uhlenhopp, Ellie Uhlenhopp, Katie, Sarah, and Abbie Lindeman.

Their open house will be from 2-4 p.m. on September 26, at the Aplington Baptist Church. 

No invitations will be sent. No gifts are requested.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News