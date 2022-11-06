Linda Pruin

CLARKSVILLE — Linda (Cuvelier) Pruin will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 10 at 31738 190th St., Clarksville. The event will be hosted by her family.

No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

Linda was born Nov. 26, 1942, the daughter of Sam and Doris Cuvelier. She married Harlan Pruin on Dec. 4, 1960. The honoree is retired from Terex Corp.

Her children are Patty Hummel, Sheryl Pruin and Ronda Niehaus. There are six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 31738 190th St., Clarksville, IA 50619.