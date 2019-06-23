Linda Heyer

{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY — Linda Dralle Heyer will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born June 24, 1939, and married Donald Heyer.

Her family includes children Lisa and Patrick Duffy, Donnet and Charles Nolte and Nancy and Edward Lowe, along with seven grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 607 10th Ave. NW, Waverly 50677.

