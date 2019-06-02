Limb-It-Less Possibilities fundraiser
Limb-It-Less Possibilities is an annual event organized by the HusomeStrong Foundation as a fundraiser to benefit amputees in the Cedar Valley. We would like to thank all of our sponsors and volunteers that make this event possible. Special thanks to Clark & Associates, Disabled Workers USA, and Hawkeye Corrugated Box for their sponsorship contributions.
We would also like to thank Abby Turpin for volunteering her time to be our emcee for the event.
The event was a huge success and because of your generosity, we will be able to assist many amputees in need.
