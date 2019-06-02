{{featured_button_text}}
Limb-it-less

Limb-It-Less Possibilities fundraiser

Limb-It-Less Possibilities is an annual event organized by the HusomeStrong Foundation as a fundraiser to benefit amputees in the Cedar Valley. We would like to thank all of our sponsors and volunteers that make this event possible. Special thanks to Clark & Associates, Disabled Workers USA, and Hawkeye Corrugated Box for their sponsorship contributions.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

We would also like to thank Abby Turpin for volunteering her time to be our emcee for the event.

The event was a huge success and because of your generosity, we will be able to assist many amputees in need.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments