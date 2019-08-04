{{featured_button_text}}

Lillian Thomas

WATERLOO — Lillian Thomas will be honored on her 80th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner.

She was born Aug. 9, 1939, in Durant, Miss. She has been married 58 years to Clyde Thomas.

Lillian retired from the Waterloo Community School System.

Her family includes children Terri and Robert Smith and Krystal and Ed Madlock, along with three grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 222 Mohawk St., Waterloo 50703.

