Lillian Ehrhardt

CEDAR FALLS - Lillian Ehrhardt will observe her 85th birthday with a card shower.

Lillian was born August 26, 1935, in Beulah, North Dakota.

She married Bob Ehrhardt on May 25, 1963, in Clear Lake.

Her family includes Chris and Chrissy of Pleasant Hill, Rob (who is deceased), and four grandchildren.

Lillian was a Teacher in several Cedar Valley high schools and after retirement from education in 1989, she worked for several local businesses.

She is an avid bridge player.

Cards can be sent to: 4125 Autumn Ridge Rd., #115, Cedar Falls, 50613.

