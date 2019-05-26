{{featured_button_text}}
Lichty-Thole

Michael Thole and Amy Lichty

WATERLOO -- Amy Lichty and Michael Thole are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Thomas (deceased) and Christy Lichty of Waterloo and Mark and Patricia Thole of Manchester.

The bride-to-be, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, is assistant coordinator for athletics at Hawkeye Community College. Her fiance, a graduate of Iowa State University, is an architect at Levi Architecture.

They will be united in marriage in June.

