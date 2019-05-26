Lichty-Thole

WATERLOO -- Amy Lichty and Michael Thole are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.
Parents of the couple are Thomas (deceased) and Christy Lichty of Waterloo and Mark and Patricia Thole of Manchester.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The bride-to-be, a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, is assistant coordinator for athletics at Hawkeye Community College. Her fiance, a graduate of Iowa State University, is an architect at Levi Architecture.
They will be united in marriage in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.