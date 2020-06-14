× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lewis/60

CEDAR FALLS - Dave and Bette Lewis are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. They were married on June 18, 1960 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes Alan (Deb) of Cedar Rapids, Paul of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Neil (Katherine) of University City, Mo., Dale (Corinna) of Austin, Texas, two granddaughters Audrey of Somerville, Mass., and Bridget of Austin, Texas.

An anniversary is a time to celebrate the blessing of today, the memories of yesterday and the hopes of tomorrow.

Due to COVID-19, it is not possible to have a festive event. Please join us in spirit. Remembrances are appreciated.

Cards can be sent to: 5313 Caraway Lane, Unit 221, Cedar Falls, 50613.

