North Star Cookies

The helpers at North Star are ready for the holiday treats event on Dec. 14.

 Photo courtesy of North Star

Let us do your Holiday Baking!

North Star Community Services, 3420 University Ave., Waterloo

Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

You pick your own assortment of cookies and candy (pet treats, too!)

100% of proceeds benefit people with disabilities.

Sponsored by the Joint Volunteers of the Arc of Cedar Valley.

