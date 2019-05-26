{{featured_button_text}}
Lester Leisinger

Lester Leisinger

WAVERLY -- Lester Leisinger will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born May 25, 1929, to Emil and Emma Leisinger. He married his wife, Velda, on July 24, 1955.

Lester is a retired farmer.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

His children include Terri and Don Meister, Tammy and Matt Blasberg, Janelle and John Heine and Jon and Toni Leisinger. He has 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1811 Larrabee Ave., Waverly 50677.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments