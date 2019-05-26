WAVERLY -- Lester Leisinger will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.
He was born May 25, 1929, to Emil and Emma Leisinger. He married his wife, Velda, on July 24, 1955.
Lester is a retired farmer.
His children include Terri and Don Meister, Tammy and Matt Blasberg, Janelle and John Heine and Jon and Toni Leisinger. He has 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1811 Larrabee Ave., Waverly 50677.
