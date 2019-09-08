{{featured_button_text}}
SUMNER — Leota Nacke of rural Sumner will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower. She was born Sept. 13, 1924. Her family includes children Sharon and Gary Johnson, Diane and Vic Matthias and Marsha and Jim Smith, along with seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to her home.

