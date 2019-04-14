Leone Bohlen

ALLISON — Leone W. Bohlen will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.
She was born April 19, 1934, in Waverly to Delbert and Genevieve (Lynes) Shepard. She married Alvin Bohlen on June 18, 1953.
Mrs. Bohlen worked at various jobs.
Her family includes three children, Vicki and Dale Schoneman, Susan and Brian Jacobs, and John, deceased; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 1011 Seventh St., Apt. 6, Allison 50602.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.