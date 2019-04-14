Leone Bohlen

{{featured_button_text}}
ALLISON — Leone W. Bohlen will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.

She was born April 19, 1934, in Waverly to Delbert and Genevieve (Lynes) Shepard. She married Alvin Bohlen on June 18, 1953.

Mrs. Bohlen worked at various jobs.

Her family includes three children, Vicki and Dale Schoneman, Susan and Brian Jacobs, and John, deceased; as well as eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 1011 Seventh St., Apt. 6, Allison 50602.

