Leona “Lee” Connell
WATERLOO — Leona “Lee” Connell will celebrate her 85th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Legacy Manor, 1050 Flammang Drive, Waterloo.
She was born April 14, 1934, in Waterloo to George and Anna Wagner Keroff. She married Robert Connell on July 1, 1950; he died in December 2010.
Lee retired from the mailroom at Allen Hospital.
Her family includes five children, Deb, Bob, Vicki, Lorraine and Tony, as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
