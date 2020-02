We would like to thank dear family and friends for the love and support shown to us at the time of Leo's passing.

Special thanks to Father Tony Kruse, Sister Madonna, Deb Lundberg for their prayerful visits, the Resurrection Choir and the Lunch Ladies.

To the caregivers on third floor at Deery Suites, we thank all of you for your kindness and love during his stay. Leo loved you all!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We are still overwhelmed by the memorials, flowers, cards and presence of so many at the visitation and Celebration of Life.

We felt truly blessed.

God bless you all.

Leo Campbell family

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0