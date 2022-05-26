REINBECK -- Jim and Connie (Kluever) Lenius of 117 Hillcrest Drive in Reinbeck, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. An open house is planned from 2 to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 207 Randall St., in Reinbeck.

The event is being hosted by their children and their grandchildren. No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Jim Lenius and Connie Kluever were married May 27, 1972, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He is a retired mechanical engineer from John Deere, and she is a retired elementary school teacher.

They have two children, Jeffrey (Melanie) Lenius of Overland Park, KS, and Carrie (Dave) Linnenbrink of Park View. There are five grandchildren: Brecken and Sam Lenius, and Jillian, Allison and Ryan Linnenbrink.

