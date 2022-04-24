 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lemmon/60

Norman and Kay Lemmon 

CEDAR FALLS -- Norman and Kay (Jones) Lemmon will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on April 29 with a card shower.

They were married April 29, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye.

Norman is a retired design engineer from the John Deere Product Engineering Center. Kay is a homemaker and volunteer.

They are the parents of two sons, Michael (Stephanie) of Clive, and James, now deceased.

They have three granddaughters, Andrea, Julia and Allison.

Cards may be sent to 2518 Pleasant Drive, Cedar Falls IA 50613.

