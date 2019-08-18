Lela Walker

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Lela F. Walker will celebrate her 99th birthday with a party from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3720 Village Place, Waterloo. A card shower is also planned.

She was born Aug. 21, 1920.

Hosting the event will be her children, Connie Dangelser and Tom Walker, and also Tim and Wanita Walker.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to 3720 Village Place, Waterloo 50702.

