Lela Walker
WATERLOO — Lela F. Walker will celebrate her 99th birthday with a party from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at 3720 Village Place, Waterloo. A card shower is also planned.
She was born Aug. 21, 1920.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Hosting the event will be her children, Connie Dangelser and Tom Walker, and also Tim and Wanita Walker.
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to 3720 Village Place, Waterloo 50702.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.