Leistikow/50READLYN-Mr. and Mrs. Leistikow are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a private family dinner.

LaVerne Leistikow married Judy Meier on September 11, 1971 at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

The couple is retired.

Their family includes three children: Brent (Amy) Leistikow, Jill (Dean) Schwickerath, Robert (Nicole) Leistikow; along with five grandchildren.

