{{featured_button_text}}
Leibold/50

Mr. and Mrs. Leibold

CEDAR FALLS — Ron and Norma Leibold, of Cedar Falls, formerly longtime residents of Denver, are observing their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married April 26, 1969, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. They are both retired.

Their family includes daughters Robyn and Darin Bucknam of Mooresville, N.C., and Julie and Mike Schmidt of Dysart, along with three grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments