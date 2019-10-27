{{featured_button_text}}
Lee and Denman Phillips

The children and grandchildren of Lee Russell and Denman Phillips are remembering their parents, who would have celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on Oct. 18 and her 100th birthday on Oct. 17.

They will forever be a part of our loving memories. May they Rest in Peace.

