Lee/50

CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Lee have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and celebration with family and friends.

Robert Lee married Cherin Young on June 26, 1971 in Churdan.

Mr. Lee is a retired Teacher, Cross County and Track Coach from NU High, along with being an instructor at UNI. Mrs. Lee is a Lee is a retired Associate Professor of Biology and Science Education at UNI.

Invitations will be sent out for the celebration.

Cards can be sent to: 316 Bonita Blvd., Cedar Falls, 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0